OTET 2026 registration begins today; apply online by April 9

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is all set to accept the application forms for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 examination. It has anounced that the OTET 2026 registration window will be available from March 26 to April 9, 2026.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Odisha BSE can apply online for OTET 2026 exam through the official portal at bseodisha.ac.in. Aspirants must note that the online application forms will be available till April 9 (11:45 pm). The Odisha TET exam was held for candidates who aspire to teach in classes 1 to 5 (paper 1) and classes 6 to 8 (paper 2).

The Board will conduct the Odisha TET exam on May 29, 2026. The written exam will be held in two shifts - Paper I (9 am to 11:30 am) and paper II (2 pm to 4:30 pm). The Odisha TET admit cards 2026 will be released on May 15, 2026.

How to apply online for Odisha OTET 2026 exam?

Step 1: Open the official portal at bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Find the OTET tab on the homepage

Step 3: Search for the OTET registration link

Step 4: Start the Odisha TET application process with basic details

Step 5: Fill in the application form with all details

Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if any

Step 8: Submit the Odisha TET application form

Step 9: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need