Osmania University to reschedule May 28 exams due to Bakrid

Hyderabad: Osmania University will reschedule degree examinations scheduled for May 28 in view of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha).
Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram on Monday clarified that the University has not scheduled any examinations on May 27 in view of Bakrid, as per the holidays declared by the Telangana Government.
“However, if there is any change in the date of Bakrid, the examinations will be rescheduled accordingly under the jurisdiction of Osmania University,” he said in a statement.
The Vice-Chancellor stated that further updates will be posted on the official OU website (https://www.osmania.ac.in) from time to time.
The statement by the Vice-Chancellor came a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to postpone the BA, BCom, and BSc degree examinations to be conducted by Osmania University on May 28, as the date coincides with Bakrid.
“The following examinations are currently scheduled on the festival day: BCom 4th Semester – Business Statistics, BCom 6th Semester – Accounting Standards & Corporate Governance, BSc Honours 4th Semester – Computer Science (Big Data), BSc Honours 6th Semester – Optimization Techniques, BSc Biomedical Science 4th Semester, BA (CBCS) 6th Semester – Mathematics and BSW (CBCS) 4th Semester – Social Work Methodology III,” the Hyderabad MP posted on ‘X’.
Owaisi stated that holding exams on Eid day would put students at a disadvantage. "I hope that these can be rescheduled to a suitable date," he added.
The moon marking, the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah, was not sighted in Hyderabad or other parts of Telangana on Sunday (May 17).The
Moon sighting committee, comprising eminent Islamic scholars, announced that Tuesday, May 19, will be observed as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Accordingly, the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah (Bakrid) will be celebrated on May 28.
Following this announcement, the Telangana government is set to officially change its list of holidays and declare May 28 as a public holiday.
The beginning of Dhul-Hijjah marks the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It culminates with Bakrid, the second most significant festival of Islam.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.