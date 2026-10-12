Osmania University plans national-level push for a cybersecurity centre

Hyderabad: Osmania University is planning to transform its Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Law into a national hub for advanced research, training and collaborative innovation.

The roadmap for the centre was discussed at an advisory committee meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram. The committee deliberated on both immediate and long-term objectives to strengthen the centre's academic and industry relevance.

According to The New Indian Express, the key focus areas include introducing specialised training modules, strengthening capabilities in digital forensics and cyber law, promoting research-led innovation and forging stronger partnerships with the industry.

Addressing the committee, Prof Molugaram said that in the wake of growing digital threats, there is an urgent need to build deep expertise in cybersecurity and emerging areas like cloud technologies. He noted that the centre should not only offer technical training but also encourage critical thinking to address complex cyber challenges.

The proposal received support from industry and academia. TCS representative CV Sridhar suggested developing the centre as a common national platform that brings together academic institutions, research organisations and industry players to work on shared challenges.

Academicians from IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad, BITS Pilani Hyderabad and JNTU Hyderabad, who were part of the meeting, also underlined the importance of joint initiatives. They called for greater knowledge exchange, capacity building programmes and interdisciplinary research to make the centre more impactful.