Osmania University bolsters global profile with four ISO credentials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Osmania University has become the first university in India to simultaneously secure four internationally recognised ISO certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), marking a major milestone in its 109-year history of academic excellence and institutional development.

The four certifications -- ISO 21001:2018 for Educational Organisations Management System (EOMS), ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS), ISO 50001:2018 for Energy Management System (EnMS), and ISO 22000:2018 for Food Safety Management System (FSMS) -- were presented to the university during a certification ceremony held at the Senate Hall in the Administrative Building on Wednesday.

The certificates were handed over by Sandeep Kumar Kanojia, Deputy Director General (Southern Region) at the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, in the presence of senior BIS officials and university authorities.

Addressing the gathering, Kanojia lauded the university for achieving the international standards and stressed the need for sustained efforts to maintain them.

"Achieving these rigorous international certifications is a magnificent achievement. However, this is only the beginning of the quality journey, not the destination. The real success lies in continuously maintaining and further developing these quality standards," Kanojia said.

The certifications recognise the university's efforts in adopting globally accepted standards in education management, environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, food safety, and institutional governance.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Senior Professor Kumar Molugaram described the achievement as a proud moment for the institution and said the university was preparing itself to compete globally.

"Osmania University has a rich history spanning over a century. However, we do not rest on past laurels. By adopting contemporary global standards, we are preparing Osmania to face future challenges. We are shaping the university to compete internationally and to meet the needs of students and society," Molugaram said.

He said the recognition reflected the university's commitment to continuous improvement and excellence across academic and administrative domains.

BIS officials G. Venkatanarayanan, Dr. Rajpal, and the Management System Certification Officer, also addressed the gathering and commended the university administration for promoting accountability, sustainability and a culture of institutional excellence.

Earlier, Professor B. Sirisha, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), highlighted the strategic initiatives undertaken by the university to secure the certifications. Registrar Professor G. Naresh Reddy said the achievement would serve as a new benchmark for higher education administration and good governance in the country.

(ANI)