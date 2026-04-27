Osmania University at 109: Emphasis on education and social change

HYDERABAD: Students must build holistic personalities through extensive study and deep knowledge, and pursue education with passion rather than compulsion to scale the peaks of success, said Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court. He was speaking at the 109th Foundation Day celebrations of Osmania University on Sunday.

The Foundation Day of Osmania University (OU) was celebrated with enthusiasm and intellectual engagement. From dawn to dusk, the Tagore Auditorium was abuzz with students, faculty and staff.

Justice Bheemapaka emphasised that higher education is a powerful tool to eradicate social evils and systemic challenges.

Addressing the evolving job market, he said governments cannot provide jobs to millions and urged students and researchers to innovate and become job creators.