OSM portal was not "thoroughly" tested for security threats before deployment: IIT panel member



One of the key observations of the panel was that the original portal had undergone an audit, but the process was not comprehensive enough, and several critical vulnerabilities remained undetected.

"It was not thoroughly tested. It is not like it (the portal) was not tested, there was an auditor hired by CBSE who tested it and gave its go ahead and everything. But a through analaysis was not done, that should have been done. The auditing was not suficient," the member of the IIT panel told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The portal was created and managed by a private IT service provider named Coempt Eduteck, which is at the centre of the Class XII result controversy.