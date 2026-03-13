OSHEC vacancies: Odisha seeks four months to fill up posts

On February 10, the court had issued notice to the state government seeking its response to the allegations that key positions, including the vice-chairman and 13 of the 15 members, remained vacant for long periods.

On March 11, additional secretary of the Higher Education department Dharanidhar Nanda filed an affidavit outlining steps taken to fill the vacancies.

According to the affidavit, a search committee was constituted on February 20, 2026 to recommend suitable candidates for the posts of vice-chairperson and member secretary. The government also issued an advertisement on February 25 inviting applications from eligible candidates for the two posts, allowing a period of 21 days for submissions.