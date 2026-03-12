Oscars 2026: Organisers up security amid FBI alert on possible drone attack by Iran

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials would not comment on the memo, but in a statement to the LA Times said the department was continuing to operate at an "elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance."



Addressing a press conference earlier Wednesday with the 98th Oscars creative team, executive producer Raj Kapoor addressed a question about attendee and guest safety.



"I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team," Kapoor said.



"So, of course, every year we monitor what's going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it's a close collaboration," Kapoor was cited as saying by Variety.



"This show has to run like clockwork," he said. "But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they're standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It's our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support. It's something that we don't take lightly and we take a lot of responsibility for," added Kapoor as quoted by Variety.

