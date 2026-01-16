Hans Zimmer to compose original score for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series



Bleeding Fingers was founded by Zimmer along with Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky, with a collective of composers who compose original scores across films, TV, and other creative projects.



For the 'Harry Potter' TV series, Karan Talve and Anze Rozman will join Zimmer, promising to bring fans closer to the magical world of wizardry.

"The musical legacy of 'Harry Potter' is a touch point for composers everywhere, and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude. The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anze Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score, we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honouring what has come before," the composers said, as per a statement.



Zimmer is known for his work across iconic films like 'Inception', 'The Lion King', 'Dune', 'Black Hawk Down', and 'Gladiator', among others. He also won multiple awards, including the prestigious Oscar for 'Dune' and 'The Lion King'.



One of the much-anticipated projects, the 'Harry Potter' TV series, is currently in production. The cast for the show has been officially announced, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout set to take over as Harry, Hermione, and Ron.



Notable actors like John Lithgow, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, and Janet McTear are also a part of the cast. The show is set to premiere in 2027.

(ANI)