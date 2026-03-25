Orissa HC upholds revised age limit for sikshya sahayak recruitment

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed in 2017 challenging a state government notification revising the upper age limit eligibility criteria for engagement of Sikshya Sahayaks.

The School and Mass Education department had issued the notification on December 26, 2016, reducing the upper age limit for the post from 42 years to 32 years and introduced a requirement of minimum 50 per cent marks at the graduation level. The petitioner, a BEd-qualified candidate who had cleared the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET), argued that the revised criteria rendered them ineligible despite being qualified under earlier guidelines.