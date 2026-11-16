Orissa HC rejects two-year internship requirement for woman who studied medicine in Kyrgyzstan

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) to allow a woman medical graduate, who completed her medical education in Kyrgyzstan, to undergo a one-year internship instead of the two years prescribed by the state registration body.

The order came on a petition filed by Dr Anwesha Panda, who challenged the OCMR's direction asking her to complete one year of clerkship followed by another year of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI).

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, in a judgment dated November 4, held that the National Medical Commission's (NMC) 2021 CRMI regulations could not be applied retrospectively to the petitioner, as she had enrolled in her medical course before the rules came into force.

Panda joined the six-year MD in General Medicine course at S Tentishev Asian Medical Institute in Kyrgyzstan on October 31, 2017. She returned to India on July 22, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and went back to the institute on November 13, 2021.

The institute later certified that she had completed the missed academic work by attending physical classes for nine months and 10 days. Based on this certificate and her pass certificate, she was allowed to appear for the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. After clearing the test, she received provisional registration from OCMR on January 7, 2026.

However, the council's January 17 order asked her to complete one year of clerkship and another year of CRMI at SRM Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna.

The High Court noted that Regulation 5(1)(b) of the CRMI Regulations, 2021, excludes students who began their medical education before the regulations came into force on November 18, 2021.

"The said Regulation is not applicable to the petitioner's case," the court held, ruling that the additional year of internship was not legally sustainable.

The court also rejected the authorities' calculation of an academic shortfall, noting that the medical institute had certified that Panda had made up for the period of absence.

Setting aside the additional internship requirement, the High Court directed the OCMR registrar to permit her to complete a one-year internship.

With inputs of The New Indian Express