Orissa HC issues notice over vacancies in higher education council

Das contended that the continuation of the senior bureaucrat in the post since September 6, 2024 is illegal as it violates the provisions of the Odisha State Higher Education Council Act, 2017.

During the hearing, additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy representing the state submitted that steps are being taken to fill up the vacant posts. Das on the other hand argued that the present arrangement clearly violates the statutory provisions of the Act.

Taking note of the submissions, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman issued notice to the state government, seeking its response within two weeks along with details of steps taken to fill up the posts.