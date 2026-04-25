Orissa HC ends 30-year battle, grants regular status to over 100 workers

The bench observed that once the abeyance order had itself been kept in abeyance, the matter had effectively become redundant. Even otherwise, the Tribunal should have invalidated the April 7 order for violating natural justice, as no fair procedure was followed before depriving the workers of their regular status, the bench added.

Considering the passage of time, the court noted that 57 employees had since retired and 21 have died, while 26 are still in service. Accordingly, the bench directed the state to extend full service and monetary benefits to all affected people from 1994 onwards, including payment of dues to retirees and families of deceased employees within three months.

Emphasising the employees were duly selected, qualified and had worked for years without complaint, the bench rejected the state’s argument that their appointments were irregular or against non-existent posts.