AU's College of Engineering: Orientation, Induction Programme for new students on August 28, 29

Visakhapatnam: The College of Engineering, Andhra University, will organise the Orientation and Induction Programme-2026 for newly admitted students on August 28 and 29 at the AU Convention Centre, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam.

The programme will begin with the inaugural ceremony at 10 am on August 28. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Dr Shankabrata Bagchi, will attend as the chief guest.

The programme aims to familiarise new students with the university's academic system, campus environment, academic opportunities, rules and regulations, and matters related to student development.

The programme poster was jointly unveiled by Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar, Registrar Professor K Rambabu, Dean of Faculty Professor K. Rajendra Prasad, Principal Professor K Venkatasubbayya, and first-year coordinator Dr K Padma.

The College has asked students, parents, faculty members and heads of departments to participate in the programme and help make it a success.