Organised sector job growth may pick up in FY27, discretionary spending to outperform: Report

New Delhi: Employment growth in India’s organised sector could recover in FY27 as improving corporate revenue growth supports hiring, while discretionary consumption categories such as automobiles, consumer durables and travel are expected to outperform broader consumption trends, according to a research report by Jefferies.

The report, based on an analysis of around 2,200 listed companies employing 10.4 million people, said job creation slowed in FY26, although wage increases improved modestly. A recovery in hiring and consumption will, however, depend on revenue growth, while a weak monsoon and the fading impact of goods and services tax (GST) benefits could pose headwinds.