Organic festive sweets surge in Tiruchy: Women entrepreneurs lead the way

As the festive season approaches, Tiruchy's women entrepreneurs, including self-help groups and women-led production units, are experiencing a significant increase in orders for organic and healthy sweets and snacks. Consumers are increasingly opting for traditional, chemical-free foods, boosting the popularity of millet-based laddus, maida-free brownies, and other wholesome treats across the region.

In Uppiliyapuram, a women’s self-help group led by Latha has doubled its production to 8,000 laddus to meet the festive demand. Employing over 150 women, the unit produces small millet powder-based laddus, millet mixes, and gift hampers priced around Rs 1,500. "We prepare small millet powder, and most of our orders are parcelled to customers across Tamil Nadu, many of them elderly people who prefer traditional food," says Latha. This year, the group also secured orders from local government offices.

In Srirangam, C Vishnupriya’s bakery unit, staffed by a 15-member team, is gaining traction for its maida-free, refined sugar-free, and artificial colour-free brownies, biscuits, and sourdough bread. Her Deepavali hampers, featuring organic brownies, date laddus, and millet biscuits flavoured with mint, coriander, and ginger, range from ₹350 to ₹1,500. "Corporate orders are increasing because firms now prefer healthy hampers for employees," Vishnupriya notes. She adds, "Once customers taste our bakes, they don’t go back to maida or refined sugar products."

K Bhuvaneshwari’s unit in KK Nagar, Tiruchy, continues to attract loyal customers with over 12 varieties of handmade laddus made from heritage rice varieties like Iluppai poo samba, Kavuni, and Poongar. "Most of our customers are above 40 years old and prefer ghee and jaggery over sugar," Bhuvaneshwari explains. These women-led units rely on local networks, word-of-mouth reputation, and authentic flavours to compete with larger sweet chains.

Health experts highlight the benefits of this shift toward traditional ingredients. Dr M Aleem, a Tiruchy-based doctor, explains, "Millet-based snacks are lower in refined carbohydrates and offer better satiety. They’re also protein-rich and support digestive health. Millets have a naturally low glycaemic index and high fibre, which helps create healthier desserts when combined with low-sugar sweeteners like jaggery, dates, or stevia." He advises consumers to remain mindful of portion sizes to maximise these health benefits.