Organ donations reach five-year high in Kerala; 21 contributions recorded this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deceased organ donations in Kerala have climbed to a five-year peak, with 21 contributions recorded this year, signalling renewed public confidence in a programme that has often faced criticism.

The two contributions were instrumental in pushing the tally to a record high of 21 this year. The surge was driven by the families of two donors who were declared brain-dead in separate accidents. Thiruvananthapuram native K Satheesh, principal of a Higher Secondary School, was one of them. Kozhikode native V K Sreebith, Law Secretary at the Women and Children Hospital, was the other. Both men, in their fifties, were declared brain-dead on December 12 and 13 respectively.