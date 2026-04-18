First BRICS Academic Forum launched by ORF, RIS

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in partnership with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), hosted the inaugural convening of the BRICS Academic Forum on April 17 and April 18 in the national capital.

India assumed the BRICS Chairship on January 1, 2026, under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with the Academic Forum forming a key component of its broader engagement process during the Presidency year.

According to an official release, the inaugural event commenced with a welcome address by Samir Saran, President of ORF and Chair of the BRICS Think Tanks Council, India.