OPT at risk of termination under new DHS proposal

The Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international students on F-1 visas to work in the United States of America (USA) after graduation, is under threat of being curtailed or eliminated.

According to a recent proposal by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the rule aims to tighten oversight and align the programme more closely with its original purpose, Financial Express reports.

The proposed regulations cite concerns around fraud and national security, along with the need to protect American workers from being displaced by foreign students.

The OPT programme has faced criticism for being established through regulation rather than through Congress, leading to questions about its legitimacy and fairness.

In parallel, a legislative push dubbed the “Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act of 2025” has been introduced in Congress. The bill proposes to abolish the OPT scheme unless it is explicitly authorised by lawmakers.

Proponents of the bill also argue for revoking the exemption that OPT participants currently enjoy from Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes, which fund Social Security and Medicare.

Meanwhile, about 294,253 international students reportedly remained in the US through OPT during the 2024–2025 academic year, a jump of 21 per cent from the previous year.

If implemented, the new DHS rule would likely impose stricter requirements on employers hiring OPT students, along with more rigorous reporting obligations for both firms and educational institutions.