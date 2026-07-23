Opposition uproar over NEET-UG stalls Lok Sabha again

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS): The Lok Sabha was adjourned amid heavy sloganeering by the Opposition, just two minutes after it reconvened on Thursday. This came as the NEET-UG paper leak issue continues to dominate Parliament.
The Lok Sabha Speaker repeatedly urged the members to be seated and allow the Question Hour to proceed. However, the MPs continued with heavy sloganeering, demanding an immediate discussion on paper leaks and other exam irregularities.
"I appeal to all MPs of the government and the Opposition to come after the Question Hour and discuss the issue within the rules of the House," Speaker Birla said.
However, when the ruckus did not stop, the House was adjourned till noon.
This came even as the government agreed to discuss the paper leak issue.
Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced that the Centre was open to discussions with all stakeholders on the examination paper leak issue.
He also said that the government had held talks with representatives of the protesting Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and had also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and join the "mainstream dialogue process".
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged all parties, specifically the Opposition, to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in order to decide on a date, time and rule for conducting a discussion on NEET paper leak in the Parliament, "without wasting time".
However, he said it has to be decided under which rule the discussion will take place in the House.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, and also issued a warning to those trying to harm the future of youth.
In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard."
He underlined that the step is a part of a series of measures by the Central government for "safeguarding the interests of students".
PM Modi also issued a warning, saying: "Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared. The welfare and future of the country's youth is our topmost priority."
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.