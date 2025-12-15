Opposition slams reported plan to rename MGNREGA, says Centre 'erasing history.'

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said the reported decision was deeply unfortunate and politically motivated. "It seems that they hate the name Gandhi. This decision will hurt the sentiments of those who believe in Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology," he said.

Commenting on remarks made earlier by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Anwar added that leaders who had left the Congress would eventually realise their mistake. "Whatever he said is correct, as the BJP is a two-leader party. One is Narendra Modi, and the other is Amit Shah. There is no third leader," he said.



MGNREGA, launched in 2005, is regarded as one of the flagship welfare programmes aimed at providing guaranteed employment to rural households.

