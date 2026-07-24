Opposition questions PM's assurance to curb paper leaks

Speaking to IANS Trinamool Congress MP, Kirti Azad took a swipe at PM Modi's assurance, saying "I look at his statement with the same enthusiasm with which he was going to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and when he had promised to bring back black money from abroad. I see the same enthusiasm when he says that action will be taken against all those responsible (for paper leaks). This action should be taken in 2024 (NEET leak)."