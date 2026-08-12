Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah should answer who ordered firing at students

He also hit out at journalists for interrupting him and asked whether they do the same when Shah speaks.

Gandhi also asked mediapersons what is so special about the BJP leader that the media stands before him like a "mouse".

The students are not scared and so shouldn't the media, he said.

"We don't care what he has to say. For 20 days he disappeared, he would come and sit here (in Parliament), students should know that 30 cars move around with Amit Shah, there are a thousand policemen outside his residence, so that no child appears there," Gandhi said.

"The (image) balloon has deflated and in a last-minute, he is trying to fill gas again but the balloon has burst. Amit Shah has no courage, the home minister of India has no courage, he cannot come to the House," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi said he has not been silent in the student protest in Jharkhand.

"I have said clearly in my press conference that we do not appreciate any violence against our students. I am not silent, I am saying it openly," he said.

Later sharing the video clip of his remarks on X, Gandhi said, "When a man lacks the courage to speak the truth, his silence speaks for him. Amit Shah's silence is his confession."

(PTI)