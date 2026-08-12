Opposition protests over Ram temple donation theft, police action against student protesters

New Delhi: Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, held a protest in the Parliament House Complex on Wednesday over the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "police excesses" on student protesters last month.

They also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police excesses on students during their July 20 Parliament march over the NEET paper leak issue.