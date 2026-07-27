Jagdambika Pal accuses Opposition of 'doing politics' as Parliament faces repeated adjournments

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday accused the Opposition parties of doing politics in Parliament instead of discussing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, for students.

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed several adjournments before adjourning for the day, amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, Jagdambika Pal alleged that the opposition did not care about the interests of the students.

The BJP leader said, "The opposition is only doing politics... The government has accepted the demands of those youth and students, yet the proceedings of the House are being disrupted. You neither want to give any suggestions for comprehensive changes regarding education, nor regarding its quality."

"This makes it clear that you neither care about the interests of the students, nor about the future of the students; you are only doing politics. Today, a Bill has been brought regarding the NEET exam; then you are making demands. You have been allowed to speak for six hours; then you are creating a ruckus," he added.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also echoed a similar sentiment and said that the INDIA bloc leaders were shying away from discussion.

Chugh said, "Certain parties are deliberately playing with the lives and future of students. The Prime Minister has introduced a Bill providing for a stringent law, yet they are unwilling to debate it. What does it say about the mindset of a party that refuses to engage in discussion in the world's largest democracy and its highest legislative body? These are undemocratic methods. Deliberation is the greatest strength of the House, yet the leaders of the 'INDI Alliance,' including the Congress, continue to shy away from discussion."

The deadlock in Parliament over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, is expected to be resolved as all major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion on Tuesday, sources said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system.

The initiative taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the continuous dialogue maintained within the House have yielded positive results.

As per sources, Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday.

This Bill, introduced in the backdrop of nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, aims to effectively curb paper leaks, cheating, organised examination mafias, and other unfair practices in public examinations.

The Bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The punishment for individuals in the amendment Bill has been increased from upto five years to "five years but which may extend up to ten years," and a fine up to Rs 50 lakhs.

The minimum punishment for organised crime is proposed to be raised to seven years, replacing the minimum five years jail term in the existing law, and the fine is proposed to be raised up to Rs 10 crore.

The amendment also provides for Special Fast Track Courts to try offences under the Act.