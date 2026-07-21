Opposition compares NEET protest police crackdown to Jallianwala Bagh

"In 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, where the British tried to suppress the voices of Indians through bullets. The British left, but their methods continue to this day. Our students came out for a peaceful protest, but in 2026, at Jantar Mantar, they faced barricades, lathi charges, and tear gas. This is not how it should happen. Students should not be afraid to raise their voices, speak, or ask questions. They have the right to ask questions," she told IANS.