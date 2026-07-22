Oppn says govt avoiding NEET paper leak debate

NEW DELHI: As Parliament is set to reconvene on the third day of the Monsoon Session on Wednesday, Opposition parties intensified their attack on the Centre, alleging that the government is unwilling to accept responsibility or engage in meaningful discussions on key public issues and instead prefers to indulge in a "blame game."

Opposition leaders claimed they have repeatedly sought a discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, examination-related irregularities and the police action against protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march held on Monday, but have not been allowed to raise these matters in the House.

According to the Opposition, when important public issues are not discussed inside Parliament, people are compelled to voice their concerns on the streets. They cited Tuesday's protest near 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition MPs staged a demonstration over the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said Parliament should function effectively and provide a platform for meaningful discussions, but alleged that the government has consistently avoided accountability.

"Parliament is something we have always wanted to function. We want the government to take responsibility and allow a meaningful debate. But this government neither accepts responsibility nor engages in constructive discussion. Instead, it believes only in playing the blame game," Bhagat said.

He further remarked that democratic institutions lose their relevance when crucial issues are not debated inside Parliament.

"There is a saying: when Parliament falls silent, or when those in power choose silence, the streets begin to speak. It is a serious matter. When the future of nearly 7.5 crore people is at stake and appears uncertain, we have consistently raised these concerns.

The Congress MP asserted that Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly called for a discussion on the paper leak issues and has "continuously advocated for reforms".

"But when no alternative remains, and if our LoP in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and our LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, choose to sit in protest near the Prime Minister's residence, it should not be seen as an act of confrontation. Rather, it is the government that needs to engage in introspection," he added.

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj also defended the student-led protests, asserting that the demonstrations were driven by genuine concerns over employment and examination irregularities rather than political motivations.

"Ninety-five per cent of the students have come for their own future; they are not political people. They are not manipulators. They have come for the right cause. The march on July 20 was carried out by everyone together. I spoke to nearly 50 youths. Everyone had come on their own. They were not brought by anyone. They are suffering; they have become unemployed. The paper has been leaked, and they are not getting jobs. Their anger is being expressed," he told IANS.

He further alleged that students and Congress-affiliated organisations have faced restrictions while attempting to hold peaceful demonstrations.

"They have been demanding a resignation for so long. Rahul Gandhi interacted with thousands of youths in Kota and Dehradun. The NSUI members are facing lathi-charge. When we seek permission to hold a protest or demonstration at Jantar Mantar, it is denied," Udit Raj added.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, speaking to IANS, also accused the government of deliberately preventing debates in Parliament by repeatedly adjourning the proceedings.

"If the government was willing to hold a discussion, would there have been any disruption? The truth is, they simply do not want to debate. The moment anyone stands up to say even a single word, the House is adjourned. At 11:00 a.m., someone stands up, and by 11:01 a.m., the House is adjourned. At 12:00 p.m., someone stands up, and by 12:01 p.m., the House is adjourned until 2:00 p.m. Then at 2:00 p.m., as soon as someone stands up, the House is adjourned for the rest of the day," he said.

"This has become a system where they do not want to listen to even a single sentence from anyone. This is a mockery of democracy," Yadav added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.