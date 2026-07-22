Opposition dons black over alleged police crackdown on student protesters

Joining the attack, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav criticised the government over the recurring issue of paper leaks and the 50-year high in unemployment. He accused the administration of using oppressive tactics against the youth who are on the streets demanding transparency. Yadav further claimed that while the government boasts about providing rations, its "bad policies" have left crores of students unemployed and their futures uncertain.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "...There have been more than 150 leaks across the country under this Govt. No exam has been conducted in a transparent manner. The unemployment is highest in 50 years. Why does the Govt appreciate itself instead of talking about unemployment and paper leak? That they give 5 kg ration to 85 crore Indians to stay alive. On the other hand, crores of students and youth are unemployed due to your bad policies and discussions. They are on streets today. But you oppress them. You do not accept your mistakes..."



Earlier on Tuesday, Congress workers and local leaders staged protests across several states on against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders in Delhi, while also condemning the police action against CJP activists during their protest on Monday.



Demonstrations were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jabalpur and Bhubaneswar, where Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre and accused the government of suppressing democratic protests.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders marched from Rajaji Marg towards Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak, action over the police crackdown on student protesters, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were detained by Delhi Police over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg and were later released from detention.