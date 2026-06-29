Oppn legislators protest, walk out of Maharashtra assembly over TET paper leak

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislature erupted in protests on Monday as Opposition legislators demonstrated on the Vidhan Bhavan steps and later walked out of the House, accusing the government of total failure to prevent examination paper leaks, including the recent Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Senior leaders, including Nana Patole, alleged that those behind the TET and NEET leaks are linked to the BJP, and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the examination process.

Opposition members raised slogans against the state government over the alleged TET paper leak and its decision to conduct Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations in the online mode.