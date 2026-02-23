'Operation Trashi-I showcases perseverance, planning and seamless coordination'



"This recently concluded operation of Trashi is the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, the vision which we had and most importantly relentless efforts of the months and integrated approach of each and every force and agency working over here and most importantly it is the perfect example of seamless coordination at all levels, at all levels from the troops working on ground from all of us sitting over here between the co-commanders, the ADGs, IGs, between the DGP and the army commander and let me tell you that everybody contributed towards the success of this operation. decisively," Major General Bal told reporters.



"There was a support system which was available to them and it cannot happen without the support system the amount of infrastructure that was created and the amount of stores which were ferried from the market to those hideouts it cannot be possible without any support and the police is fully aware of it and without taking names they (police) have the information and they will do requisite action against all of them," Major General Bal said.