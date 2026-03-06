Wild elephant released from Aralam Farm under Operation Gajamukti

Kannur: As part of "Operation Gajamukti," an ongoing mission implemented by the Forest Department to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, another wild elephant was successfully driven from Aralam Farm into the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary.



The operation commenced at approximately 9:00 am on Thursday with the mission team tracking the elephant in the Chomani Odachal area of Aralam Farm Block 13. The team successfully guided the animal through the Anappara fencing and safely transported it back into the forest.

Led by the Aralam Wildlife Warden and the Kottiyoor Range Officer, the mission involved a 25-member task force. The team comprised forest department officials and watchers from the Keezhpally, Manathana, Tholambra, and Aralam sections, as well as the Iritty and Narikadavu stations.



Authorities confirmed that operations to drive out the remaining wild elephants from the area will continue in the coming days.