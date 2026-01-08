Operation Clean Air: Delhi authorities spot waste dumping, biomass burning in NDMC

New Delhi: As part of its sustained monitoring, review and enforcement actions under the Statutory framework of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) carried out an inspection drive in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area of Delhi under 'Operation Clean Air'.



According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's statement, the inspection was undertaken by CAQM Flying Squads to assess on-ground compliance related to the prevention of dumping and burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)/ biomass, and general upkeep of the area, with a focus on identifying localised sources contributing to air pollution in the region.



The inspection was conducted on January 1, 2026, during evening hours, between 17:30 hrs. and 20:00 hrs by 11 CAQM Flying Squad teams across major NDMC jurisdictions covering Circle-6, Circle-11 and Circle-14. Prominent areas covered during the drive included Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Pragati Maidan, India Gate and surrounding roads.