Operation Chakravyuh: 3 smugglers arrested with 1.203 kg MD drugs in Rajasthan

On seeing the police, they attempted to flee but were quickly surrounded and detained. The duo failed to give satisfactory answers during preliminary questioning. Meanwhile, an Apache motorcycle arrived from behind.

When the police stopped the vehicle, the pillion rider, Safiullah, fled towards the jungle, while the rider, Rahim Khan, was apprehended on the spot. A search of Rahim Khan led to the recovery of 1.203 kg of MD drugs, concealed in a polythene bag hidden under his T-shirt.

During interrogation, Rahim Khan revealed that Shahrukh and Dilawar were acting as decoys, riding ahead to check for police presence and alert the main carrier to ensure the safe passage of the drug consignment.