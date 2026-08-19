OpenAI pauses some frontier AI training as model capabilities accelerate

Washington: OpenAI has temporarily paused some frontier reinforcement learning (RL) training as the rapid advancement of its AI models raises concerns that safety, alignment, security and monitoring systems may not be developing at the same pace.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the company had taken the step because progress in AI model capabilities had accelerated significantly. He said the decision was in line with OpenAI's commitment to intervene when the capabilities of its models begin to outpace its ability to ensure appropriate safety and alignment.