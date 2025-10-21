OpenAI pauses AI-generated videos of Martin Luther King Jr amid ethical concerns

OpenAI has temporarily halted the ability to generate videos of Martin Luther King Jr on its AI video tool, Sora, following criticism over “disrespectful depictions” of the civil rights leader. The decision was announced on Thursday in response to backlash regarding inappropriate uses of the technology, reported CNN.

OpenAI’s stance on likeness control

In a statement posted on X, OpenAI explained, “While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, OpenAI believes public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used.” The company added that “authorized representatives or estate owners can request that their likeness not be used in Sora cameos,” emphasising respect for the rights of public figures and their families.

Ethical concerns surrounding Sora 2

The launch of Sora 2, which enables users to create realistic AI-generated videos featuring historical and real individuals, has sparked widespread debate. Critics argue that the tool contributes to an era of misinformation and “AI slop,” blurring the distinction between reality and fabrication. The technology’s ability to recreate figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and the late actor Robin Williams, whose AI-generated depictions were called “disturbing” by his daughter Zelda, has fuelled discussions about the ethics of AI-generated content.

The integration of AI-generated content into social media platforms has raised significant concerns across the web, with fears about the impact of such technology on truth and authenticity. OpenAI’s move to pause certain features of Sora reflects growing scrutiny over how AI tools shape online narratives and public perception.