OpenAI limits new GPT-5.6 models for select partners over US govt request

New Delhi: US-based AI company OpenAI has announced that new GPT‑5.6 models, such as Sol, Terra and Luna, will be rolled out with a limited preview for trusted partners, with a wider release planned in the coming weeks.

These models bring advances in reasoning, coding and cybersecurity, according to the company.

OpenAI said it briefed the US government on GPT‑5.6’s capabilities before launch and agreed to the government’s request of a limited launch, while federal authorities develop a broader framework for evaluating advanced models under a recent cybersecurity executive order, according to multiple reports.