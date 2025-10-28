OpenAI launches ‘Chat for College Students’, free ChatGPT Go access for Indian users

In a bid to expand its market reach and operations in India, OpenAI has announced two major initiatives for Indian users, namely the launch of the “Chats for College Students in India” prompt and a limited-time offer of free access to its paid ChatGPT Go tier.

The Chats for College Students feature is designed to support students with study help, exam preparation, and skill-building. It includes 56 curated question sets across subjects such as operating systems and problem-solving.

Students can also upload links, photos, and files to customise chat responses based on their coursework.

Through this new feature, OpenAI aims to help students better leverage ChatGPT to improve learning outcomes, practice new skills like programming and communication, and handle everyday academic tasks such as resume writing and placement preparation, NDTV reports.

Free access to ChatGPT Go

In a parallel move, OpenAI said that from November 4, users in India who sign up during a promotional period will receive one year of free access to ChatGPT Go. The offer applies to both new and existing subscribers.

ChatGPT Go, launched in India in August, provides users with higher message limits, image-generation tools, and file-upload capabilities. OpenAI said the free one-year access is part of its “India-first” strategy, and aligns with its upcoming DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on November 4, according to Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the company described India as one of its fastest-growing markets and said the new initiatives aim to enhance accessibility for students and general users alike.