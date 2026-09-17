OpenAI flags six instances of misaligned behaviour of AI models, calls for industry-wide framework



"The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it's the right thing, and because we feel the magnitude of this...I think it's great for our industry to say we want to come together and we want to be able to coordinate and make sure we have enough time to do this safely...But when there's any implication that because of the commercial pressures and the race, some company, or between countries, some countries might not do the right thing, I think that's when people get very scared," he added.

The debate over slowing AI down is being described as an inflection point in the industry. What set-off as a question of principle first raised when Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon made a public resignation claiming that building of 'superintelligent' systems possessed a genuine risk to humanity, is now a full-fledged debate on how the AI industry will evolve in the future.