OpenAI, Anthropic limit new AI models to Trump-approved customers during cybersecurity review

New York: ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Friday it is restricting the release of its new artificial intelligence model at the request of President Donald Trump's administration, the latest in an unprecedented government vetting of AI products for cybersecurity risks.

Its chief rival, Anthropic, announced hours later that the Trump administration has approved a limited release of its strongest cybersecurity model, two weeks after the US Commerce Department effectively banned it.

Both companies said their newest models would be available to small groups of trusted partners. OpenAI said its new AI product, called GPT-5.6 Sol, would be accessible only to customers approved by the Trump administration.

"We don't believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default," OpenAI said in a statement. The company said it viewed the testing period as a temporary step on the "path to broader availability in the coming weeks."