Operation sindoor delivered calibrated, decisive blow; sent unambiguous message to world: Govt

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor stands as a "resounding testament" to India's unwavering resolve against terrorism, and with precision and professionalism, the Indian armed forces struck deep into the heart of Pakistan's terror infrastructure delivering a "calibrated and decisive blow", the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation sent an "unambiguous message" to the world -- "India will not tolerate terror, and those who sponsor it will face the full force of retribution", it said.

"This operation would be remembered as a defining moment in India's military history and as a symbol of military precision and national resolve," the ministry said in a year-end review statement.