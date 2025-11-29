PM Modi lauds OP Jindal Global University ahead of moot court

The university said they are delighted to share that PM Modi has sent a letter of appreciation, dated November 27, for dedication of world's largest moot court, 'Nyayabhyasa Mandapam' to the nation and inauguration of the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, Dispute Adjudication, Arbitration and Resolution and an international convention to be held at here on November 29-30.

"I am delighted to learn about the International Convention on "The Independence of Judiciary: Comparative Perspectives on Rights, Institutions and Citizens" at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat," reads the PM's message.

In the message, the PM also stated that the inauguration of a massive moot court alongside the conference, which sees the participation of eminent jurists worldwide, creates an opportunity for greater synergy.