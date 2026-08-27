OP Jindal Global University hosts BRS Leader KTR for public lecture

Sonipat: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has invited Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana MLA K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) to deliver a Distinguished Public Lecture and interact with students and faculty members at its campus in Sonipat, Haryana.



The invitation was extended by JGU Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, who also invited KTR to visit India's First Constitution Museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy established at the university.



The university has proposed to organise the programme on a convenient date during August, September or October 2026, stating that KTR's interaction would inspire students and members of the academic community.