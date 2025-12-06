'Only Yes Means Yes': Shashi Tharoor introduces bill to criminalise marital rape

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday introduced three private member’s bills in the Lok Sabha, including one seeking to criminalise marital rape, asserting that India must move from a “no means no” framework to “only yes means yes”.

In a post on X, the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said criminalising marital rape is an urgent necessity in India's legal framework and introduced his private member's bill to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remove the marital rape exception, reaffirming that marriage cannot negate a woman's right to grant or deny consent.

"India must uphold its constitutional values and move from 'No Means No' to 'Only Yes Means Yes'.

Every woman deserves the fundamental right to bodily autonomy and dignity within marriage, protections our legal system fails to provide. Marital rape is not about marriage but about violence. The moment for action has arrived," he said.