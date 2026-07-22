MK Stalin backs Jantar Mantar students, says only scrapping NEET can ensure lasting solution

Stalin further asserted that the "abolition of NEET" should be at the centre of the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Tamil Nadu, which led India in defending social justice and paved the way for the First Constitutional Amendment, has only one demand: Abolition of NEET. More than any other demand, the abolition of NEET must be at the heart of these protests. Only scrapping NEET will provide a lasting solution to all these problems. Ban NEET Save Students," Stalin said.

On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

Furthermore, the Opposition MPs will hold a protest outside Makar Dwar of Parliament today, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests have been tentatively scheduled for 10:30 am, during which opposition legislators will also raise concerns over the irregularities in the NEET UG examination. They will also hold a protest against the police action taken on July 20 on students.

Congress MP Hibi Eiden also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for discussion over police action against students protesting near Parliament.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Nadimul Haque has given notice under Rule 267 for a discussion in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday over the alleged police action against student protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

According to the notice, Haque has sought an immediate discussion on "Delhi Police Atrocities Against Peacefully Protesting Students on 20 July".