Only 59 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys in rural India: UNESCO report

Only 59 girls in rural India complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys, according to UNESCO’s 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Gender Report, which highlights persistent inequalities in education despite improvements in access and enrolment.
The report, Gender Equity in Access to Education, finds that India has achieved gender parity in upper secondary completion in urban areas. Rural girls, however, continue to face a substantial disadvantage. The findings indicate that national progress can obscure inequalities linked to where students live and their household circumstances.
The report examines participation and completion in primary and secondary education, as well as enrolment and attainment in post-secondary education. It draws on UNESCO’s World Inequality Database on Education (WIDE), which examines how factors such as gender, location and household wealth intersect to shape educational opportunities.
Global gender gaps narrow, but completion remains a challenge
While considerable progress in girls’ education, the figures point to an uneven picture of progress, with persistent disparities in who completes secondary education. Gender parity in enrolment has been achieved globally from pre-primary through upper secondary education. However, enrolment does not necessarily translate into completing school.
The report highlights progress in several countries. Nepal closed a 33-percentage-point gap between girls and boys in lower secondary completion between 1990 and 2024. In Cambodia, girls went from being 22 percentage points behind boys in primary completion in 1981 to being 11 points ahead in 2024.
These gains have not eliminated inequalities within countries. In Angola, for example, gender parity has been achieved among the wealthiest households, but among the least privileged households, only 30 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys. India’s rural-urban divide similarly shows how averages can conceal the disadvantages faced by particular groups.
UNESCO’s broader 2026 GEM Report, Access and Equity: Countdown to 2030, estimates that 273 million children, adolescents and young people were out of school worldwide in 2024. The figure has risen for seven consecutive years, following a decline between 2000 and 2015.
At the same time, the number of students enrolled in primary and secondary education reached 1.4 billion in 2024, an increase of 327 million, or 30%, since 2000. The figures point to a widening gap between expanding access to schooling and ensuring that all students complete their education.
Child marriage and early pregnancy affect girls’ education
The UNESCO Gender Report identifies child marriage and early pregnancy as major barriers to girls completing their education.
Globally, the proportion of girls married before the age of 18 fell from 25% in 2000 to 18% in 2025. However, the rate remains at 25% in Central and Southern Asia and 31% in sub-Saharan Africa.
Pregnancy and motherhood can interrupt schooling, while the lack of childcare, transport and suitable sanitation facilities can prevent young mothers from returning to class. Stigma within schools and communities can further restrict their access to education.
UNESCO estimates that six million pregnant girls and young mothers aged 10 to 19 were out of school in sub-Saharan Africa in 2024. Fewer than 5% of pregnant and parenting girls in the region return to school, according to the report.
Countries also differ in the extent to which their laws protect girls’ right to education. In 2026, 58% of countries guaranteed the right to education without discrimination based on sex or gender in their legal frameworks, while only 35% explicitly protected the education rights of pregnant and parenting girls.
Financial and social barriers persist
The report cautions that formal access to education does not always mean students can remain in school and complete their studies. Financial constraints, social stigma and inadequate practical support can all affect whether girls continue their education.
Transport costs, unsafe journeys, insufficient water and sanitation facilities, and the absence of childcare can make returning to school difficult, particularly for pregnant students and young mothers. These barriers can compound existing disadvantages associated with poverty and rural location.
UNESCO cited Burkina Faso as an example of how changes to school infrastructure can improve participation. Building schools designed to better meet girls’ needs increased enrolment by 19 percentage points overall, with larger gains among girls.
The findings highlights the need to examine completion rates alongside enrolment when assessing progress in education. While more girls are entering school worldwide, the ability to remain in education through the end of secondary school continues to depend on economic circumstances, social conditions and the support available to students.
UNESCO calls for stronger support for girls’ education
UNESCO works with governments on policy development, technical assistance, data collection and programmes aimed at improving gender equality in education. Its initiatives include Her Education, Our Future, which supports the use of evidence and partnerships to strengthen opportunities for girls and women.
The findings also relate to Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, and Goal 5, which seeks to achieve gender equality and empower women and girls.