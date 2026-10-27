Only 59 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys in rural India: UNESCO report

Global gender gaps narrow, but completion remains a challenge

While considerable progress in girls’ education, the figures point to an uneven picture of progress, with persistent disparities in who completes secondary education. Gender parity in enrolment has been achieved globally from pre-primary through upper secondary education. However, enrolment does not necessarily translate into completing school.

The report highlights progress in several countries. Nepal closed a 33-percentage-point gap between girls and boys in lower secondary completion between 1990 and 2024. In Cambodia, girls went from being 22 percentage points behind boys in primary completion in 1981 to being 11 points ahead in 2024.

These gains have not eliminated inequalities within countries. In Angola, for example, gender parity has been achieved among the wealthiest households, but among the least privileged households, only 30 girls complete upper secondary education for every 100 boys. India’s rural-urban divide similarly shows how averages can conceal the disadvantages faced by particular groups.

UNESCO’s broader 2026 GEM Report, Access and Equity: Countdown to 2030, estimates that 273 million children, adolescents and young people were out of school worldwide in 2024. The figure has risen for seven consecutive years, following a decline between 2000 and 2015.

At the same time, the number of students enrolled in primary and secondary education reached 1.4 billion in 2024, an increase of 327 million, or 30%, since 2000. The figures point to a widening gap between expanding access to schooling and ensuring that all students complete their education.