Only 52 of 340 schools cleared for provincialisation: Mizoram education minister

Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Friday said 52 out of 340 schools earlier approved for "upgradation" were found eligible for provincialisation following a review of the prescribed criteria.
Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana said the cabinet decision on September 27, 2023 during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) administration was taken "without consultation" with key departments, including personnel and administrative reforms, law, and finance.
The Council of Ministers, after the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023, revisited the matter and decided that only schools meeting the criteria laid down in a July 2023 notification could be upgraded.
According to Vanlalthlana, the previous government had approved 340 schools under different categories for upgradation.
"However, after scrutiny based on the official eligibility norms, the Council of Ministers' meeting held on May 18 this year approved only 52 schools for provincialisation (bring under the government)," he said.
The minister said all 52 schools fulfilled the required criteria under the 2023 notification, except for Special Blind School, Durtlang, which was granted approval despite not "fully qualifying".
Vanlalthlana, who also holds the higher and technical education portfolio, said the meeting on May 18 had approved the regularisation of college teachers recruited under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), too.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.