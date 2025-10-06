Only 5% from one country: Trump’s new cap could shut out thousands of Indian students from US universities

Indian students, who make up one of the largest groups studying in the United States, could soon face a significant setback under a new policy proposed by the Trump administration.

A memo circulated by the US government to nine leading universities limits international undergraduate enrollment to 15 per cent of total admissions, with no more than 5 per cent of students allowed from any single country.

Given that Indian students, alongside their Chinese counterparts, account for nearly 70 per cent of all international enrolments in US higher education, this restriction could drastically reduce the number of Indian applicants securing seats at top universities.

Federal funds tied to compliance

According to The Wall Street Journal, the memo titled “A Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education”, outlines ten mandatory conditions for universities seeking preferential access to federal funding. Institutions that comply could receive financial rewards, while those that do not risk losing federal benefits.

Among the requirements are tuition freezes for five years, transparency in admissions and graduate outcomes, and the abolition of departments accused of “belittling conservative ideas.” The document also instructs universities to screen foreign students for their alignment with “American and Western values” and share related information with federal agencies.

Impact on Indian students

For Indian students, who already constitute the second-largest international student population in the US, the 5 per cent per-country ceiling could sharply cut their chances of admission, especially at popular, affordable universities.

This would likely push applicants toward costlier private institutions or alternative destinations such as Canada and the UK.

Universities under scrutiny

The memo was reportedly sent to nine prominent universities like Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Brown University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, University of Texas, University of Virginia, Vanderbilt University, and the University of Arizona. The White House has not clarified why these particular institutions were selected.

The document also requires universities to:

Eliminate race- or gender-based considerations in admissions and hiring





Make GPA and test score data public by demographic category





Ensure all applicants take standardised tests like the SAT





Cut administrative costs and publish graduates’ earnings by program





Waive tuition for “hard science” students at universities with large endowments





Growing tension in US academia

This latest directive follows a series of federal interventions targeting higher education. Earlier this year, Columbia University agreed to a $200 million settlement over alleged discrimination law breaches, while Harvard University faced a temporary freeze on $2 billion in federal funding related to antisemitism issues, later overturned by a court.

As the US tightens control over academic institutions and international enrolment, experts warn that such measures could discourage global talent and erode the country’s long-standing position as a preferred study destination.