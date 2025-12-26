Online Higher Education gains momentum in India post pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in transforming the education landscape, forcing a shift from traditional classroom settings to online platforms. The online mode of higher education is fast emerging as an attractive alternative to the traditional campus-based college education in India.
Steep growth in online education post-COVID-19
According to a report in The Hindu, the online education market in India is estimated to have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 23% over the last five years, reaching about $4.2 billion. The number of higher education institutions (HEIs) offering online programmes has nearly doubled from 58 in 2021–22 to 113 in 2025–26, while the number of online programmes has more than doubled from 345 to 756 during the same period.
Online courses and disciplines in demand
MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) programmes have recorded the highest absolute growth in enrolments over the last three years, followed by undergraduate programmes.
Working professionals with 3 to 10 years of experience account for over 60%–65% of admissions in MBA/PGDBA programmes, as these are widely viewed as mid-career accelerators.
During 2024–25, international student enrolments are estimated to have seen a marginal improvement, particularly from Southeast Asia and Africa, contributing about 5%–6% of total enrolments in Indian online programmes.
Discipline-wise, management programmes (BBA and MBA) are estimated to account for about 45% of enrolments in 2024–25, followed by Computer Science, AI and Data Sciences at 35%, reflecting prevailing job market opportunities.
Demand for online PhD programmes
As per UGC regulations, PhD programmes can be offered by Indian HEIs in part-time mode but not in online mode. Executive PhD and DBA are not approved degrees under the UGC Act.
Online DBAs offered by foreign universities are classified as “professional doctorates” and do not qualify graduates for teaching roles in Indian HEIs. Additionally, online programmes offered by foreign universities are not recognised by the UGC for academic purposes such as pursuing higher education or faculty appointments in India.
Enabling regulations by the UGC
The UGC Regulations, 2020, along with amendments notified in 2024, define eligibility for universities to offer online degrees based on NAAC scores and NIRF rankings. The regulations permit multiple-entry and multiple-exit options, allowing students to earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, and a degree upon completion, with credits stored in the Academic Bank of Credits.
The UGC has also institutionalised the provision to pursue two degrees simultaneously. Professionals may pursue one regular degree and one online or ODL degree concurrently, or opt for two online degrees at the same time.
Global success story of IIT Madras online B.S. programme
Launched in 2020, the BS in Data Sciences and Applications is a four-year online degree programme offered by IIT Madras with multiple-entry and multiple-exit options. Of the more than 25,000 applications received, around 8,000 students were enrolled in 2020–21, and over 3,000 students have since graduated. Among them, 1,400 secured placements, while 850 gained admission to Ivy League and other leading global institutions such as Harvard, Cornell and Georgia Tech.
Work-integrated learning courses
BITS Pilani pioneered Work-Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) for engineering degrees such as M.Tech and B.Tech. These programmes are approved by the UGC under its “Institution of Eminence” status. The industry-integrated model has since been extended to MBA programmes that are corporate-sponsored or employer-linked, with curricula co-designed with industry partners to address real-time business challenges.
Key perceptions on the quality of online programmes
A market survey conducted by HireTrain found that 68% of HR managers in India consider online degrees from Tier-1 HEIs to be equivalent to campus-based programmes. While students value the flexibility of online learning, they continue to express concerns over limited peer-to-peer networking and the absence of campus life experiences. International studies indicate that completion rates for MOOC courses typically range between 5% and 8%.
Hurdles to the growth of online programmes
Limited access to high-speed internet in Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations remains a major challenge. Mandatory AI-proctored examinations and the requirement to conduct examinations at physical centres also pose constraints.
In addition, eligibility norms restrict the number of HEIs permitted to offer online programmes, and obtaining regulatory approvals remains cumbersome even for eligible institutions.
Future outlook
Demand for online programmes is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of over 25% over the next five years. However, HEIs will need to identify focused areas in emerging domains and design programmes that engage learners more effectively. Greater adoption of AR/VR tools and AI-based adaptive learning methodologies will be critical to enhancing personalised learning outcomes.
(Prof. O. R. S. Rao is Chancellor, ICFAI University, Sikkim. Views are personal)