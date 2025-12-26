Online Higher Education gains momentum in India post pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in transforming the education landscape, forcing a shift from traditional classroom settings to online platforms. The online mode of higher education is fast emerging as an attractive alternative to the traditional campus-based college education in India.

Steep growth in online education post-COVID-19

According to a report in The Hindu, the online education market in India is estimated to have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 23% over the last five years, reaching about $4.2 billion. The number of higher education institutions (HEIs) offering online programmes has nearly doubled from 58 in 2021–22 to 113 in 2025–26, while the number of online programmes has more than doubled from 345 to 756 during the same period.

Online courses and disciplines in demand

MBA and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) programmes have recorded the highest absolute growth in enrolments over the last three years, followed by undergraduate programmes.