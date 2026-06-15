Online education: A skill equaliser for Tier-II talent

For decades, students from India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities were viewed as being at a disadvantage compared to their peers in metropolitan centres. Affordable internet access, online education and remote work are beginning to narrow that divide, but a different gap remains.

According to Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder & COO of College Vidya, while knowledge has become more accessible than ever before, awareness, exposure and professional networks continue to shape who gets ahead in the job market.

Here are excerpts from his conversation with EdexLive on the matter: