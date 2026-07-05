Online application window for 7th National Water Awards open till Aug 28

The recommendations of the Committee would be submitted to the Minister (Jal Shakti) for approval, said the statement.

Each winner would be provided a trophy with a citation, it said.

In the category for states, there will be three winners in each of three sub-categories: Water Resource Management; Jal Sanchay Jal Bhagidari and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

For the competing districts, there will be 15 awards in each of the three sub-categories: Water Resource Management; Jal Sanchay Jal Bhagidari (JSJB) and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The National Water Awards (NWAs) were introduced to recognise and encourage exemplary work and eﬀorts made by States, Districts, individuals and organisations across the country in accomplishing the government’s vision ‘Jal Samridh Bharat’.